We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Apple Store app has received a new update (v5.9) that brings two notable changes – a fresh ‘For You’ tab and a new device comparison tool. Apple says that the new ‘For You’ tab “shows your new For You tab shows your order status, devices, services, reservations, and even product tips, all in one place.”

300x0w.png (300×649)

The new ‘For You’ tab shows accessories that are owned by users, warranty information for devices owned by the user, the trade-in value of your device. And in case the device isn’t yet registered, users will get information on how to initiate the device trade-in process.

As for the new comparison tool, it will let you compare your existing iPhone with the recently launched models side by side. This works similarly to how the comparison tool works on the Apple Store’s web version, complete with their cost, trade-in discounts, and of course, the specifications and features.

You May Also Like
HUAWEI clocks 1.6 million developers for its HMS ecosystem as it reaches 700 million global users
HUAWEI’s $1 billion Shining Star Program has provided benefits to over 10,000 apps since its inception.
Google Chrome for Android will soon let you schedule downloads
The new “Choose when to download” pop-up window will give users three options to choose from – Now, On Wi-Fi, and Pick date & time.
Instagram rolls out a Personal Fundraiser feature in the US
As of now, the Personal Fundraiser feature is live on Android, but will soon be available on the iOS app as well.