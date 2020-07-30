The Apple Store app has received a new update (v5.9) that brings two notable changes – a fresh ‘For You’ tab and a new device comparison tool. Apple says that the new ‘For You’ tab “shows your new For You tab shows your order status, devices, services, reservations, and even product tips, all in one place.”

The new ‘For You’ tab shows accessories that are owned by users, warranty information for devices owned by the user, the trade-in value of your device. And in case the device isn’t yet registered, users will get information on how to initiate the device trade-in process.

As for the new comparison tool, it will let you compare your existing iPhone with the recently launched models side by side. This works similarly to how the comparison tool works on the Apple Store’s web version, complete with their cost, trade-in discounts, and of course, the specifications and features.