When it comes to the security of user data, Apple holds itself to a high standard, often introducing new privacy and safety features with each major iOS release. Its introduction of encrypted iCloud backups, Rapid Security Updates, and other changes throughout the operating system also show its commitment to adhere to these standards.

After the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple seeded developers with the first iOS 17.3 beta, and as noted by 9to5Mac, it brings to users—Stolen Device Protection—a new feature to keep thieves at bay.

Why is Stolen Device Protection for iPhone important?

A report by Joanna Stern for the Wall Street Journal noted how passcodes were more than just a key to unlocking an iPhone. These digit combinations, once known to a thief, led to incidents where users were locked out of their accounts and also had their money stolen.

How did the iPhone passcode become compromised? Well, the thieves would target users in public places where observing them enter their passcode was a possibility. This is where the Stolen Device Protection features it introduces come into play, adding an additional layer to the security of your credentials on an iPhone.

How will Stolen Device Protection work on iPhone?

Image Credit: Aryan Surendranath

Once enabled via the Face ID & Passcode section in the Settings app, Stolen Device Protection will do the following:

It will ensure that accessing saved passwords is locked behind Face ID. Currently, after two failed attempts, users can enter their iPhone passcode to access saved passwords. Note : The ability to enter passcodes will still be available if you're in a trusted location.

: The ability to enter passcodes will still be available if you're in a trusted location. Second, the option to change an Apple ID password will be locked behind a time delay when a change request is made away from the trusted location. At the end of the stipulated time, the device will require biometric authentication once again.

These simple changes in the process are significant enough to combat unauthorized access, but we're looking forward to experiencing the public implementation and its reliability. If and when iOS 17.3 does become available, we recommend users update their devices and activate this feature.