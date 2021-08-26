Apple may not be the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world, it’s certainly the most profitable one with its high prices and premium smartphones. Apple is the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and the first on the smartwatch rank list. We also have a list of our recommended, best smartwatches, which is worth checking out.

In Q2, 2021, Samsung had a global market share of 7.6%, and despite Huawei going through a lot of challenges, it managed to have a market share of 9.3%. Huawei had a 13% market share last year, and it lost a lot; it’s only a matter of time until Samsung takes over. On the other hand, Apple is still the king of the smartwatch industry with its 28% share globally (via SamMobile).

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s unclear many pre-order the company has received since the announcement, but one thing is for sure, the company will be selling a lot of them. Thanks to the great features, stable Tizen OS, and long-lasting battery life, the previous Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 2 Active watches were very popular. While the Galaxy Watch 4 series may not have the same fantastic battery life, it will surely impress a lot of people and persuade users to switch and upgrade. The Watch4 series run the latest Wear OS 3.0 update, which is set to compete for head to head with Apple’s watchOS.

Samsung managed to sell more smartwatches than all of China’s BBK International business (including Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO) combined.

Demand for sub-$100 wearables has also grown by a massive 527% compared to last year. Apple’s and Samsung’s high-end, premium smartwatches will continue to dominate the market, and it’s clear that people also want more affordable smartwatches. We’ll have to wait and see how well the new Apple Series 7, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series will sell in this quarter.

