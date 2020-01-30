Apple is heavily rumored to launch an iPhone SE successor in the first half of 2020, and it might eventually as iPhone 9. Now, news emerging from China suggests that Apple has already started the trial production of its upcoming iPhone that is targeted primarily at emerging markets such as India.

As per a MyDrivers report, which cites industry insiders from the supply chain, the trial production of the iPhone 9 has already begun. Moreover, mass production of the upcoming low-cost iPhone is touted to kick off in mid-February.

The report further states that the iPhone 9 will launch in March this year, which falls in line with previous rumors too. The iPhone 9 is said to look a lot like the iPhone 8, but it will pack the new Bionic A13 chip and upgraded camera hardware.

Source: MyDrivers