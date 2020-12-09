Apple announced its Fitness+ service alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE in September. However, it hadn’t announced a launch date apart from sharing that it will launch ‘later this fall.’ Recently, Apple announced that its personalized fitness service will be launching on December 14. Now, the tech giant has started selling some fitness accessories ahead of the service’s launch.

Apple is has started listing select exercise gear on its online store for the first time. It has kickstarted the sale with the launch of yoga accessories, which includes a $120 Yoga Mat. The Cupertino company is selling a Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat ($77.95), a Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat($119.95), and a Cork Yoga Block ($19.95). As per the listing’s description on the site, the Manduka eKOlite Mat is an eco-friendly and biodegradable surface. Further, it is naturally grippy and catches if you start to slip. On the other hand, the $120 Yoga Mat is “ultra-dense” and offers a spacious surface with “unmatched comfort and cushioning” that’s guaranteed to never wear out.

With Fintess+ Apple is promising to deliver new workouts across different activities every week. Some of the activities highlighted as having new workouts added every week include:

Yoga

Cycling

Dance

Treadmill Walk / Run

Strength

Core

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Rowing

Mindful cooldown

The Apple Fitness+ service can be accessed from your iPad, Apple TV or iPhone, and then it’ll send your metrics to the screen you’re watching, even if they’ve been detected on your Apple Watch. The service will cost $9.99 per month when it launches by year-end. Further, it is available for $79.99 if you subscribe for the full year. Moreover, it is available for $29.99 per month as part of the new Apple One subscription, which includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade (for gaming), Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage.