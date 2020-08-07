The fate of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup remains clouded in mystery, with some reports claiming that the company will opt for a two-phase launch cycle later this year due to supply constraints. Now, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that one of the camera lens suppliers for the iPhone 12 series – Genius Electronic Optical – is facing quality issues.

The latest note from Kuo (via Macrumors) mentions that the supplier has observed “cracking coatings on the wide-angle camera lens” that will be fitted inside the lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ models. However, the supply disruption due to quality issues faced by Genius Electronic Optical won’t likely disrupt the launch schedule of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple will reportedly accomplish that by prioritizing the lens supply from its second partner – Largan – which has so far not come across any shortcomings in the quality of its camera lenses. Rival Genius Electronic Optical, on the other hand, may have to make up for the lost opportunity by selling its lenses at a lower price as an incentive to Apple in order to preserve its share in the supply chain.