Apple-sold-more-than-100-million-iPhone-12-series-devices-in-7-months

The iPhone 12 series have been extremely successful, and Apple has sold more than 100 million smartphones since it was launched 7 months ago, back in September. It’s more successful than the iPhone 6 when it came out.

Counterpoint Research reports that the iPhone 12 series are the most successful devices in Apple’s lineup since the iPhone 6 was launched, back in 2014. The return of the flat edge design and slimmer bezels have certainly helped the series attract more buyers. The iPhone 6 had a massive redesign back in the day, and it was the first iPhone that featured a large display.

According to the analysts, the main reason why the iPhone 12 series is so popular is because of the 5G compatibility on all models, as well as the OLED display that’s available on even the non-Pro iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series still used an LCD display on the non-Pro iPhone 11 and a lower resolution screen.

Consumers preferred the highest end version of the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 12 Pro Max has accounted for 29% of the sales, compared to the 25% of the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max launched at the same $1,099 price tag, but the iPhone 12 series Average Selling Price (ASP) was higher, hence resulting in more revenue. The iPhone 12 series grossed 22% more revenue than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of its launch.

The 11 series took 9 months to reach the 100 million mark, while the iPhone 12 series took two months less, reaching it in just seven months to cross the milestone. The iPhone 12 series are clearly more popular than ever, and Apple seems to be doing well.

Did you upgrade from an older iPhone to the 12 series? If so, which device did you end up upgrading to? Let us know in the comments!