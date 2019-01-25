iOS

Apple sold more iPhone Xr models than iPhone Xs and Xs Max combined

Contents

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have been analyzing Apple’s fiscal quarter that ended December 29, 2018, and have released their findings. Apparently, the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max models accounted for 26% of iPhone sales in the U.S. By contrast, the iPhone Xr alone, despite being available at a later date, October 26, 2018, accounted for 39% of sales for the entire quarter. That’s 13% better than the two flagship models combined.

Their chart (below) also shows that the iPhone Xs Max, despite being more expensive, outsold the standard Xs model by more than a two-to-one ratio, and so did the 2017 iPhone 8 Plus.

The three new models made up 65% of sales, compared to 61% for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X a year ago. — Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder

The restults are part of a survey conducted on 500 US Apple customers who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple Watch in the October-December 2018 period. It also reveals that 5% more users opted for an increased storage option than in 2017, 38% versus 33%.

The single iPhone XR model almost matched the combined iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the same quarter last year. iPhone XR also had the largest quarterly share for a single model, at 39%, in the past couple of years, since the then-new iPhone 7 in December 2016, even though it was available only for part of the quarter.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
CIRP
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, News
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.