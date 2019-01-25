Apple sold more iPhone Xr models than iPhone Xs and Xs Max combined

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have been analyzing Apple’s fiscal quarter that ended December 29, 2018, and have released their findings. Apparently, the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max models accounted for 26% of iPhone sales in the U.S. By contrast, the iPhone Xr alone, despite being available at a later date, October 26, 2018, accounted for 39% of sales for the entire quarter. That’s 13% better than the two flagship models combined.

Their chart (below) also shows that the iPhone Xs Max, despite being more expensive, outsold the standard Xs model by more than a two-to-one ratio, and so did the 2017 iPhone 8 Plus.