Apple sold more iPhone Xr models than iPhone Xs and Xs Max combined
Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have been analyzing Apple’s fiscal quarter that ended December 29, 2018, and have released their findings. Apparently, the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max models accounted for 26% of iPhone sales in the U.S. By contrast, the iPhone Xr alone, despite being available at a later date, October 26, 2018, accounted for 39% of sales for the entire quarter. That’s 13% better than the two flagship models combined.
Their chart (below) also shows that the iPhone Xs Max, despite being more expensive, outsold the standard Xs model by more than a two-to-one ratio, and so did the 2017 iPhone 8 Plus.
The three new models made up 65% of sales, compared to 61% for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X a year ago. — Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder
The restults are part of a survey conducted on 500 US Apple customers who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple Watch in the October-December 2018 period. It also reveals that 5% more users opted for an increased storage option than in 2017, 38% versus 33%.
The single iPhone XR model almost matched the combined iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the same quarter last year. iPhone XR also had the largest quarterly share for a single model, at 39%, in the past couple of years, since the then-new iPhone 7 in December 2016, even though it was available only for part of the quarter.
Discuss This Post