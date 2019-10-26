Apple sold about 130,000 iPhone 11 phones in S. Korea on day one

While the 2019 iPhone line-up is already available in many markets, it is just yesterday, October 25, that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched in South Korea, alongside the Apple Watch Series 5. According to a report citing industry insiders, Apple might have sold about 130,000 iPhones, as that’s the number of devices which were activated.

Industry insiders said local consumers were apparently moved by positive responses from the US and Japan, where iPhone 11s were launched one month earlier than South Korea — The Korea Herald

While this is definitely an increase, by 30 percent, over the 2018 line-up’s first day performance, it falls short of the domestic Samsung Galaxy Note10, which sold about 220,000 units in the first day.