New Apple Smart Battery case available for iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr

11 million iPhone batteries were replaced last year by Apple, which is probably 11 million 2018 iPhone models the company didn’t sell. That put a major dent in its financial performance, but those who did buy an iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone Xr, can now purchase a Smart Battery Case. It was at the beginning of December when we first heard rumors that Apple might tweak the old accessory and make it available for new models.

On paper, this accessory should extend the battery life of the new iPhones by 39 hours talk time. And if you were terrified by the ugly hump on the 2015 iPhone 6 case, this one is much flatter. Still ugly, but that’s the price you will have to pay for extended battery use.

It support wireless charging, and comes in only black and white colors. Regardless of which model of Smart Battery Case you opt for (depending on the iPhone model you have), they all cost the same: $129