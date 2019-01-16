Accessories

New Apple Smart Battery case available for iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr

11 million iPhone batteries were replaced last year by Apple, which is probably 11 million 2018 iPhone models the company didn’t sell. That put a major dent in its financial performance, but those who did buy an iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone Xr, can now purchase a Smart Battery Case. It was at the beginning of December when we first heard rumors that Apple might tweak the old accessory and make it available for new models.

On paper, this accessory should extend the battery life of the new iPhones by 39 hours talk time. And if you were terrified by the ugly hump on the 2015 iPhone 6 case, this one is much flatter. Still ugly, but that’s the price you will have to pay for extended battery use.

It support wireless charging, and comes in only black and white colors. Regardless of which model of Smart Battery Case you opt for (depending on the iPhone model you have), they all cost the same: $129

Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
