Supply chain deflated as Apple slows iPhone XR orders

Apple is forecasting a soft quarter for revenues and, it being the holidays, that means that the consumable super-items that are iPhones may not be doing well for Christmas.

That’s bad news for parts suppliers, too.

Japanese business news agency Nikkei reports from Taiwanese sources that assembler Foxconn is only at three-quarters capacity for its iPhone XR operations when it expected to be running full steam for months at a time. Secondary assembler Wistron was told by Apple to wait for XR orders, but has yet to receive any.

City investors expected the $800+ iPhone XR to take the majority of new model sales against the more premium $1,000+ iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max for the coming year. Some analysts have chalked the slow start for the XR to an initial peak in curiosity for the XS series and expect demand to switch over as winter and spring approach.

On a related development, sources say that Apple has increased production quotas for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by a sum of about 5 million units to 25 million for the quarter. The year-old models recently took on discounts and now start at $599 and $699, respectively.

Apple is reported to have boosted iPhone 7 series orders shortly after the iPhone 8 and iPhone X series launched last year.