Apple (finally) took wraps off the AirPods 3 yesterday. The new wireless earbuds from Apple now come with a new design, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, Dolby Atmos Audio, and much more. Learn more about AirPods 3, its compatible devices, feature, and more here. Following its announcement, Apple has said that it will continue to sell AirPods 2, but at a lower price. AirPods 2 are now available for purchase at $129, $50 less than AirPods 3.

The new AirPods 3 come with more features and a new design, but if you want AirPods for light usage, you can go ahead and buy AirPods 2, and now at a low price. With the introduction of AirPods 3, updated Apple AirPods lineup prices are as follows:

AirPods 2 – $129

AirPods 3 – $179

AirPods Pro – $249

AirPods Max – $549

Along with the introduction of AirPods 3, Apple has also updated its website to give AirPods a separate new section. The Apple.com website now has a separate TV & Home tab and a separate AirPods tab. announced that the new AirPods support MagSafe charging. If you’re willing to buy new wireless earbuds from Apple and are confused between them, you can then head over to Apple’s official AirPods comparison page and choose the best AirPods for your usage.