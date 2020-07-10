Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted Apple’s move to ARM Mac before the company announced its plans and the two-year transition timeline at the WWDC 2020. Now, he has some new predictions under his belt. The information comes from 9toMac. The publication says that Kuo expects the 13.3-inch Pro to start shipping in the fourth quarter.

Plus, he expects the Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air to go into production around the same time, for a late winter or early spring launch in 2021. The analyst further adds that Apple will launch a redesigned MacBook Pro series in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Moreover, the entry price of future MacBook Air could be lower than the current one thanks to the cost reductions associated with switching from Intel to Apple CPUs.

As for the MacBook Pro, Kuo’s report indicates that the redesign is in the pipeline. However, we’ll have to wait at least until the middle of next year. The 16-inch MacBook Pro will also see an update to its industrial design. The analyst claims, Apple will release another 13.3-inch hardware refresh before the 16-inch variant. The former will keep the same industrial design but be powered by Apple Silicon.

