Well, Apple has finally presented its new lineup with Apple Silicon during its “One more thing” event today. Cupertino presented a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air, and a Mac mini, all of them powered by the new Apple M1 chip. Now, you may be interested in getting one of these new devices, so we have taken the time to make a list with every detail you need to know before making your purchase.

First of all, you must know that Apple’s new devices with the M1 chip are already available for purchase, and they will start shipping to its early adopters starting on November 17.

Now, the MacBook Air comes with Apple’s M1 chip with 8-Core COP and 7-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999. If you want more storage and a bit more power, the MacBook Air with an 8-Core GPU and 512GB SSD will cost you $1,249. Both laptops feature a Retina Display with True Tone, a Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

You can also choose to pay your new MacBook Air in monthly installments, as the Apple Card Monthly Instalment plan will let you pay $83.25 a month for 12 months for the 256GB version or $104.08 a month during the same time for the 512GB version.

If your sights are set on the new Apple Mac mini, you can get one starting at $699, or $58.25 a month for 12 months with the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan. This will get you the latest Mac mini with the M1 Chip 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Gigabit Ethernet. The 512GB version is available for $899, or $74.91 for 12 months.

Finally, the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 with the new Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a 13-inch Retina Display with True Tone, a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. If you feel like getting more storage, the 512GB version is available for $1499. If you want more storage and more RAM, you can always go for the Intel-powered versions, but they are more expensive, and Apple claims that they are three times slower than the versions that were just released.