Apple signs Vox for its upcoming news subscription service

Apple is preparing to make a couple of announcements next week, in addition to the ones it already made public these past couple of days, like the updated iMac, the iPad Air, and the AirPods. Bloomberg is citing an unnamed source who claims that Apple has signed Vox for its upcoming subscription service for newspaper and magazine readers.

Vox is owned by Vox Media, which also publishes, among other things, The Verge, SBNation and Eater. However, not all of its publications will be initially available, claims the unnamed source. While neither Apple nor Vox commented on the matter, the Bloomberg report hints that Apple’s upcoming service, internally called Apple News Magazines, will offer access to several newspapers and magazines for a fixed monthly fee.

In addition to the news service, Apple is expected to also unveil a video streaming service, as well as a credit card with Goldman Sachs, at its event next week.