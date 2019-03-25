Watch the Apple Show Time event live here

There is a special Apple Show Time event scheduled for today. It starts at 10AM Pacific time, which translates to 1PM in New York, 5PM in London, and 2AM the 26th in Tokyo. There are several things the rumor mill has predicted for this even, but it all boils down to Apple’s upcoming video-streaming service. It will be a direct competitor to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and the likes.

There’s also chatter about an Apple News subscription service, as well as a special Apple Credit Card, which might take the stage as well. If you want to watch the event live, there’s a special live stream that you can access by following the link below:

We will, of course, keep you up to speed with everything Apple has planned for today.