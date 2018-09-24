Apple keeps Shazam accessible for all, takes off ads

Apple has closed its acquisition of music identification app Shazam and announced that it will no longer display advertisements. The Apple Music division will be the primary house for further development of its assets — including the algorithms it uses as well as data on suggestions they make for users for new music.

It’s Apple’s latest segment in a fully-involved expansion into services. It is also expected to launch a streaming video service in the near future with shows currently being shot.

There was a fear that Apple would have an unfair competitive advantage from the data Shazam obtains from references directing users to their streaming service of choice when playing an identified track. Those concerns were assuaged with international regulators who approved the acquisition, including the European Commission.

The deal is thought to be valued at over $400 million.