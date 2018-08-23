Apple-Shazam deal to get unconditional EU antitrust approval

It was in December of 2017 when we first heard about Apple’s intention to acquire Shazam. The rumor was shortly followed by confirmation from both companies to acknowledge the deal. According to a Reuters report, citing unnamed sources, the merger will get the EU’s unconditional antitrust approval.

Shazam is a British music discovery and identification application that recognizes songs by listening through the phone’s microphone. By acquiring Shazam, Apple is trying to better compete with Spotify, which is still in the leading position in music streaming services.

The EU launched a full-scale investigation into the deal in April. It was concerned about Apple gaining “an unfair advantage in poaching users from its rivals”. Neither Apple nor the European Commission commented on the matter. A decision is expected on September 18, and said sources seem to be certain of its outcome.

Image: Reuters