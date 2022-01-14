Apple shares iOS 15 adoption rate, no longer lets users install security patches on iOS 14

Apple's iOS 15 isn't the most famous Apple update ever. And it shows thanks to the latest iOS 15 adoption rate numbers shared by Apple. According to the updated adoption numbers posted on Apple's website, only 72% of iPhone models from the last four years have been updated to iOS 15.

According to the numbers, 26% of iPhones introduced since 2018 are still running iOS 14. 72% of users are running on the latest iOS 15 update while 2% are on an older version of iOS. Across all the devices, not just those released in the last four years, iOS 15 runs on 63% of devices whereas 30% of the users are running iOS 14. Similarly, iPadOS 15 adoption has also been slower than usual.

Adoption rates are slower than usual. When compared to iOS 14, it was installed on 81% of compatible devices (introduced in the last four years prior to its launch) by December 2020. iOS 13 was also running on 77% of the devices at the same point after its release. iOS 15's adoption is slower than usual.

And rightly so. iOS 15 release hasn't been the most stable iOS release from Apple. A lot of users complained about bad battery life on iOS 15. Many iOS 15 features were also delayed due to the system not being stable enough to introduce new ones. Some users say public holidays are not visible on their iPhones after updating to iOS 15 while some users say that iMessage sends 'read receipts' even when the feature is turned off. It's been a tough road for Apple to get users on board, but we hope this changes with upcoming iOS 15 updates.

Users No Longer Able to Install Security Patches on iOS 14

Another reason why people might not have updated to iOS 15 is that Apple allowed iOS 14 users to skip the update and install only the security patch part of the updates on their iPhones. However, Apple has backtracked on the situation. The company no longer allows users to stay on iOS 14 with security updates. Instead, the Cupertino giant has reverted back to the original method of updates wherein users are required to install the latest iOS update (iOS 15 at this time) to get the latest features and the latest security updates.

9to5Mac says the change was implemented with iOS 15.2 release in December 2021. Previously, iOS 14.8 users were able to install iOS 14.8.1 (which included the security patch part). However, as the publication reports, that update is completely gone and the Software Update menu only shows the iOS 15.2.1 update to iOS 14 users.

Via: 9to5Mac, AppleInsider