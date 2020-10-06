Say adieu to the leaks and all speculations surrounding the launch date for iPhone 12 series. Apple has just sent out the official invites for an October 13 event where the company will most likely introduce its new lineup of iPhones, tentatively called the iPhone 12. Unsurprisingly, it will be an online launch straight from the Apple Park, and will be live-streamed for your viewing pleasure starting 10AM PDT (10:30PM IST or 1PM ET) on Apple.com and likely the company’s official YouTube channel as well.

The tagline for the event is Hi, Speed. And if we’re not wrong, it is most likely a pun on the ‘high-speed’ experience that will be delivered by the iPhone 12 series, courtesy of the A14 Bionic processor at its heart. Now, enough about linguistic nuances. Let’s talk about the iPhone 12, or the whole series. And just for disclaimer, everything you read below is based on leaks and speculations, so keep the proverbial pinch of salt handy.

Four iPhone 12 series models

So, Apple is expected to launch a total of four iPhone 12 models this year, with all of them packing an OLED display and offering 5G support, a first for Apple. The smallest one will feature a 5.4-inch display and might debut as the iPhone 12 Mini. There will be two 6.1-inch model – one of which will feature slightly toned down hardware and will succeed the iPhone 11, while the other one will be jampacked with top-of-the-line specs and will act as the true successor for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Lastly, there will be a 6.7-inch variant that will be the “Max Pro” model of the iPhone 12 series with top-tier specs and an eye-watering price tag. As for the naming scheme, it goes like this – iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Familiar design with ‘flat’ flavor

As far as design goes, rumors suggest that Apple will retain the iPhone 11’s aesthetics but will tweak it slightly by making the sides flat for the iPhone 12 series. Leaked images of product dummies also hint at a triple rear camera setup that will now be assisted by a LiDAR sensor. Here’s how the alleged iPhone 12 dummies look like in real life:

Yes to 5G, no to high refresh rate display

Coming to 5G support, all four iPhone 12 models will offer 5G support, but only the iPhone 12 Pro duo might be compatible with the faster mmWave 5G band, while the rest will stick to the sub-6GHz band. There has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of a 120Hz OLED display, but recent rumors suggest that the iPhone 12 series will stick to a 60Hz panel. And also, Apple won’t ship a charger or earphones in the retail package of the iPhone 12 series. As for the bundled charger, it will likely be of ‘just’ 20W capacity.

Leaks also suggest that the iPhone 12 will start at $649, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will raise the price bar to as much as $1,400. You can check out more details about everything we know so far about the iPhone 12 series in our detailed coverage here.