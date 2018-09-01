Apple self-driving car involved in accident, nobody injured

Apple has never publicly spoken about its self-driving car project. Whether that’s Project Titan, or something completely different, we know the company is working on something automobile related. Early last month we heard about Doug Field returning to Apple from Tesla to specifically work on Project Titan. Industry analysts also predict that we could be seeing (and being driven by) an Apple Car sooner than we think.

A 2016 Nissan Leaf ran into a Lexus RX 450h Apple self-driving car that was being tested on August 24, 3PM. The information was published in a report posted on the California Department of Motor Vehicles website. The Lexus was slowing down and rolling at about 1mph, waiting for a proper gap to merge onto the Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale, California. The Nissan was going 15mph when it ran into the Apple self-driving car from behind.

No casualties were reported. It is required by regulators for a human driver to be present, and able to gain control over the vehicle. Despite that, Apple did not comment on the incident, beyond confirming that the company had filed the report.

Self-driving cars are becoming more and more visible. “The California DMV said it has received it has received 95 autonomous vehicle collision reports as of Aug. 31. Dozens of companies have received permits to test self-driving vehicles on California roads, but those permits require the presence of a human safety driver“, reports Reuters.