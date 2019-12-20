Apple is secretly working on satellite and wireless technology related to them, according to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg, in order to directly beam internet to its devices.

The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker has about a dozen engineers from the aerospace, satellite and antenna design industries working on the project with the goal of deploying their results within five years, said the people. Bloomberg

However, same people mention that the project is in its early stages, and could very well be abandoned in the future. If, however, it goes through, Apple could circumvent carriers and beam internet directly to its devices. Other usage scenarios would be to interconnect these devices in the lack of a traditional network.

Source: Bloomberg