Apple secretly improved AirPods Pro call quality when AirPods 3 launched

According to a new report, Apple quietly pushed an update for AirPods Pro in 2021 that improved the call quality of the earbuds. The report claims that this update was released when the AirPods 3 were about to hit the market.

The report cites Apple's AirPods 3 announcement post which says that the new AirPods "superior speech codec that offers full HD voice quality". AirPods 3 supports AAC-ELD which is basically nothing but a modified version of the AAC codec that provides "excellent audio quality at low bit-rates and with minimal latency."

According to the developer Marco Pfeiffer, Apple pushed an update for AirPods Pro near the launch of AirPods 3 that added the support for the AAC-ELD codec. Thanks to the new update, Apple AirPods Pro now boasts improved audio quality when users receive a call.

It's possible that Apple added AAC-ELD codec to the older versions of AirPods as well, but Pfeiffer was able to confirm the existence only on AirPods Pro. Have you noticed improved call quality on your AirPods Pro recently? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Medium | Via: Apple Insider