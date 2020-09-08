Apple has scheduled an event on September 15, where the company is expected to unveil new hardware for the year 2020, or whatever remains of it. But it appears that Apple won’t reveal the iPhone 12 series at the event, or new iPads or Mac hardware. Instead, the company is tipped to unveil new smartwatches, likely the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple’s media invite also hints that a new Apple Watch lineup is in the pipeline, thanks to the not-so-subtle “Time Flies” catchphrase. Unsurprisingly, it will be a digital event just like WWDC 2020 and all major events happening this year. Apple’s September 15 event will be live-streamed on the company’s official events page and starts at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

As per a Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation Apple Watch at the event. “The company is preparing new high-end and low-end Apple Watches as well as a redesigned iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen. It’s also working on a smaller HomePod and the first pair of Apple-branded over ear headphones for release as early as later this year,” the report adds. So far, the rumor mill has been silent on the upgrades and new features that the Apple Watch Series 6 will bring to the table.

However, September will likely be a busy month when it comes to Apple launches. Aside from the Apple Watch Series 6, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air that will follow in the design footsteps of the iPad Pro that debuted earlier this year, introducing slimmer bezels, flat edges, and Face ID authentication hardware. Additionally, we might also see the first phase of iPhone 12 series launch, as part of which, Apple will first introduce two models, while the remaining two will likely be released a few weeks later. Rumors suggest new audio wearable and a HomePod model are also in the pipeline for a debut later this month.