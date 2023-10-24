Key Takeaways Apple's next big virtual event, the "Scary Fast" event, will be livestreamed on October 30 at 5 PM PT, marking Apple's first nighttime event.

The event is expected to feature updates to Apple's iMac lineup and the introduction of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

There are rumors that Apple may announce a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch display, but the most probable update is to the existing 24-inch model with a new chip, potentially the M2 or M3 series.

Apple announced that its next big virtual event will take place on Monday, October 30. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, YouTube, and on Apple TV. The company is expected to update its existing iMac lineup and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

Related: Best Mac computers: Which one should you buy?

When is the Apple “Scary Fast” event?

The event will take place on October 30, at 5 PM PT. It’s Apple’s first nighttime event, and it’ll take virtually without a physical event taking place with attendees simultaneously. You’ll be able to watch the event live on Apple’s website, as well as on YouTube and Apple TV.

West Coast : 5 PM PT

: 5 PM PT East Coast : 8 PM ET

: 8 PM ET UK : 12 AM GMT (October 31)

: 12 AM GMT (October 31) Spain : 2 AM CET (October 31)

: 2 AM CET (October 31) Dubai : 4:00 AM GST (October 31)

: 4:00 AM GST (October 31) India : 5:30 AM IST (October 31)

: 5:30 AM IST (October 31) Australia: 12 AM AEST (October 31)

What does the logo reveal?

In a usual Apple fashion, there are hints about what’s to come. Apple used the “Scary Fast” tagline with a dark Apple logo with bright, light-colored shadows. It’s fitting for the late October event. The logo transforms into a Finder face, hinting that new Macs could be coming.

New Mac computers

iMac

Apple has been rumored for a while to hold another event towards the end of October, and by the looks of it, it seems like the rumors were true. Apple is expected to update its MacBook lineup with the next-generation Apple Silicon, the new M3 chips. The company is also expected to focus heavily on the iMac, and we’re expecting a iMac. It’s currently unclear whether we’ll see the existing 24-inch model with a new chip, or a completely new variant announced.

Related: Everything you need to know about all Apple custom chips

Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, previously predicted that Apple could announce a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch display, although that has been in the rumor mill for a while, with a launch expected to take place either in 2024 or 2025. It seems like the upgrade for the 24-inch iMac is the most possible prediction, but as always, we’ll have to wait and see how the event unfolds.

For reference, the 24-inch iMac was unveiled in April, 2021 with the M1 chip, and hasn’t been updated since. Apple hasn’t announced any major updates for the desktop, and even then, the device was only announced in the form of a press release. Apple didn’t hold a separate event. Some of the rumors also predict that Apple could update the 24-inch model with the M2 chip, instead of the new M3 series.

24-inch iMac (M1 2021) $1200 $1300 Save $100 The latest 24-inch iMac finally comes with Apple’s own powerful M1 Silicon and 8GB of RAM. It has a new, improved design, a higher quality camera, excellent speakers and comes in a number of new colors to brighten up your room or office. $1200 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro

Regarding the MacBooks, Apple is expected to update the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the new M3 chips. There’s not much else we know, but given the “Scary Fast” tagline, we could be expecting a significant upgrade when it comes to performance for the new Mac computers

New and updated iPads were previously rumored to launch sometime in late 2023, but the current predictions from well-known and reliable sources say that might be pushed back to Q1 or Q2 in 2024. Apple is expected to have low supplies of the new M3 chips, and even the new 24-inch iMac could potentially face some shortages and come with an M2 chip (Via Ming-Chi Kuo on X).