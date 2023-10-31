Key Takeaways Apple introduces the M3 family of processors, boasting faster and more efficient performance with a 60% improvement compared to the M1 processor.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro will be equipped with the M3 processor, starting at $1,599, and can be upgraded to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The Space Black color option is exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max models.

The 24-inch iMac receives an upgrade with the M3 processor, offering two times faster performance, a 4.5K Retina display, and customizable memory and storage options. It comes in seven colors and starts at $1,299.

At its "Scary Fast" event on October 30th, Apple showcased the brand-new M3 family, giving us a look at the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors on the same stage. Alongside these, it also unveiled several updates to its Mac lineup.

Here, we've rounded up all the announcements from the event to give you an overview of all the new products that will be available in stores starting November 7th.

The all-new M3 family of processors

The M3 family of processors marks Apple's first attempt at using a 3-nanometer processor for its Mac lineup. With this improvement, Apple touts that its computer chips are faster and more efficient, claiming 60% faster performance on the M3 processor when compared to the M1. As for the M3 Pro and M3 Max, these also bring performance improvements over their respective predecessors.

When looking at the complete family, we're yet to see an M3 Ultra make its appearance; perhaps we'll get to see this early next year!

Nevertheless, to tell you some more about the processors that were announced, the M3 family also features a new GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray tracking and mesh shading, plus a new feature called Dynamic Caching that will optimize how the GPU utilizes memory during tasks.

A redesigned base model MacBook Pro and more

Now, coming to the new computing hardware that Apple announced, one of the first devices to sport the M3 processor will be a cheaper 14-inch MacBook Pro that replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This laptop will start at $1,599 and come with the base variant of the M3 processor, featuring 8GB of Unified Memory (RAM) and 512GB of storage. You can upgrade its internals to a maximum of 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

But, if you were hoping to pick this model in the new Space Black color, you will have to shell out at least $2000, as that option is exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max models.

Though, the M3 Pro and M3 Max-powered devices aren't without their advantages. Apple claims the M3 Pro provides a 40-percent improvement when it comes to faster performance over the M1 Pro processor. It also supports more unified memory than we've seen before. As for the M3 Max, Apple used a different scale, mentioning that it's 2.5 times faster than the MacBook Pro running the M1 Max processor. It also supports a maximum of 128GB of unified memory.

All models of the new M3-powered MacBook Pro lineup are available to preorder starting October 30th, with the devices arriving at stores and deliveries to users beginning from November 7th.

A refreshed 24-inch iMac

Lastly, Apple also gives the 24-inch iMac the M3 treatment, as it sees its first internal upgrade after launching with the M1 processor. It claims the chip upgrade brings two times faster performance, alongside all the new GPU features mentioned above, like hardware accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. Regarding memory and storage, the iMac can be customized to feature up to 24GB of memory and 2TB of internal storage.

In line with its all-in-one design, the refreshed 2023 iMac with M3 processor also features a 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 6E supports, and a 1080p webcam. And like its previous generation, it comes in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, plus offers color-matched accessories. Unfortunately, these do not see the USB-C transition and still feature Lightning connectors.

The 24-inch iMac starts at $1,299 and will be available for preorder beginning October 30th, with deliveries and in-store available starting from November 7th.