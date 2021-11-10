Apple says third-party iPhone 13 display repair won't disable Face ID anymore

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 series about two months ago. Soon after the smartphone was launched, reports came out claiming that if your iPhone's display breaks, the Face ID will also be disabled on your iPhone 13. For example, if you break your iPhone 13's display and get it repaired from a third-party store, let's say iFixit, then Face ID won't have worked on your iPhone.

However, this decision brought a lot of backlashes as Apple does not provide any other biometric security measure on the iPhone other than Face ID. And the one it provided got broke when a device was repaired via a third-party repair shop. This was due to the binding of a microcontroller to the iPhone 13's display. So, as soon as the operating system detected that the microcontroller on the display isn't what it used to be, it disabled Face ID.

The Verge has now reported that Apple will disable such pairing with a software update. So, now, when you get an iPhone 13's display repaired from a third-party store, Face ID won't be disabled anymore. Apple hasn't said a word on when the software update that disables microcontroller pairing with iPhone 13's will be released but says it will be released in the future.

Via: The Verge