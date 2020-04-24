Earlier this week, Apple acknowledged the presence of a bug in the Mail app for iPhones and iPads after being discovered by security experts, who went on to claim that the vulnerability was exploited. Well, Apple has now disputed that claim and made it clear that it has found no evidence of the flaw being misused.

“We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users. The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers,” Apple noted in statement.

ZecOps, the company that first detailed the flaw, is not content with Apple’s statement, claiming that its team has found evidence of ‘hacks against a few organizations’. The company has reportedly promised to share more details once Apple rolls out a stable update to fix the flaw in the Mail app.

Source: Reuters