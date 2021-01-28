Apple released its Q1 2021 financial results today, posting record growth across almost every segment ranging from iPhone, iPad, and MacBook sales to services revenue. While Apple has not disclosed the exact shipment figures, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company now has an active base of over 1 billion iPhones globally. That number marks a growth of over a hundred million active iPhones in a span of two years since Apple revealed an active base of 900 million iPhones in January 2019.

“Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview that the company now has an active installed base of 1.65 billion devices, compared with 1.5 billion devices a year ago. Cook also said Apple now has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones, an increase over the 900 million the company most recently disclosed in 2019,” Cook was quoted as saying by Reuters. In case you’re wondering, Apple defines an active iPhone as one on which an Apple service was used in the past 90 days.

China drove the iPhone sales to a new height

The biggest push to iPhone sales was registered in the Chinese market, where sales grew by 57% and touched a massive figure of $21.31 billion. Cook revealed that two of the top three highest-selling phones in urban China were from Apple, and that the record uptake was driven primarily by those upgrading to a new model. Net sales of iPhones reportedly reached $65.60 billion, breaking a record Apple set three years ago. However, Cook acknowledged that iPhones, alongside Macs and iPads, did run into supply constraints, apparently referring to the global semiconductor industry crunch.

Overall, Apple posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion for its first fiscal quarter of the year 2021, which amounts to a massive 21% growth. Coming to other product categories, Cook revealed during the earnings call that iPad and iMac grew by 41% and 21% respectively, while the services revenue reached an all-time high of $15.8 billion in the quarter.