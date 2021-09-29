Apple announced its smaller iPad Air, the iPad mini 6, earlier this month. Soon after the tablet went on sale and customers started receiving their units, a lot of customers were reporting about a “jelly scrolling” display issue with the new iPad mini. The jelly scrolling issue is when one side of the iPad mini display is refreshing slower than the other side.

Apple, in a statement to reputed publication ArsTechnica, has said that the jelly scrolling is not an issue with the iPad mini 6 display. Instead, the company says it’s normal behavior for LCD screens, such as one used in the iPad mini 6. “Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad,” says their report.

Despite Apple claiming this isn’t an issue and should be noticeable on other iPads as well, it doesn’t seem to be the case with other iPads. The Verge’s director, Dieter Bohn, reported the same issue by sharing a slo-mo video to showcase how it looks, in which the jelly scrolling is quite evident.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

What’s interesting is that Apple doesn’t feel that there’s anything that needs to be fixed. ArsTechnica has reported that the jelly scrolling issue isn’t present on their iPad mini 6 unit, and it isn’t a deal-breaker for them.

Whatever is the case, does the iPad mini 6 display pose to be a deal-breaker for you? Will this affect your decision-making (even though it is present in a small number of units)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: ArsTechnica