Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service arrives on September 15, but merely weeks before its debut, Microsoft halted its testing on the iOS platform. On a similar note, Google’s Stadia service is also yet to make its way to an iPhone or iPad. While there have been rumors galore, Apple has finally given a concrete reason for their absence from its ecosystem – these services violate the App Store policies.

Apple says all App Store submissions are reviewed against a uniform set of guidelines to protect consumers and provide a level playing field for developers. However, Microsoft has reportedly not submitted each game that is available with xCloud for review before Apple, which is why the app that allows users to play these games over the cloud has been blocked from publishing on the App Store.

“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying by Business Insider.