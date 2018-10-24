Apple, Samsung both fined for slowing down phones through updates

This is both and interesting and a sensitive topic at the same time. There have been many complaints in the past from users, in general, where they felt that their phone was operating slower than usual after a particular software update. There was no proof to back it up, and it usually happened after a successor model was announced. One way or the other, at one point in time, more and more users were left with the impression that either the performance, or battery life, was affected. The general idea was that the manufacturer was “forcing” them to update to the latest and greatest.

If you ever felt this way, you should know you are not alone. Some Apple and Samsung firmware updates “had caused serious dysfunctions and reduced performance significantly, thereby accelerating the process of replacing them”, said the Italian anti-trust body. Apple and Samsung were both fined 5 million euros ($5.7 million) each by the Italian anti-trust watchdog, “following complaints they used software updates to slow down their mobile phones”, Reuters reports.

Last year, Apple acknowledged issues with previous iPhone models and their battery performance after updating to the latest version. However, the iPhone-maker denied doing so intentionally. While Samsung’s updates were not previously questioned before, the South Korean company has not provided clients adequate information about the impact of the new software “or any means of restoring the original functionality of the products”, as the report states.