Last week we saw some deals on the Apple Watch Series 5, now the same $50 discount is available for many other variants. The best deal comes with the 44mm Apple Watch with Space Gray aluminum case and black sport band, since you can get it for $379.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

If you want a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus with 128GB in storage is available with $150 in savings, meaning you would just have to pay $700 for yours. Remember that these devices just received a software update that will give them Galaxy S20 features.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Google Pixel 4 in its 64GB unlocked variant is also on sale, and you can save $175 in the Just Black version, or $131 in the Clearly White version, which translates to $624 and $668 respectively. Now, if you want 128GB in storage, you can get the Just Black version for $853.44 and $45.56 in savings.

Buy Google Pixel 4

The Motorola Moto Z4 is available in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage. This device also comes with a US valid warranty. It is $100 off in both black and white color variants and your choice of the 360 Camera Mod or the Instaprint Mod for your device.

Buy Moto Z4

Last but not least, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 for $188.90, after a $41.09 discount in its black color variant, or you can pay $198 with almost $40 in savings for the solver version.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3