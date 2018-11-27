President Donald Trump wants Apple to move its factories into the United States and this seems like a good way to motivate the company: he wants to apply a 10 percent tariff on Apple devices manufactured in China. This has been taken as a threat by some analysts and investors that are starting to give their opinion about the matter.

iPhones, MacBooks, other idevices and all smartphones or laptops could start getting taxed just because they are produced in China. These devices have avoided these taxes for a while, but it seems that the conditions could change. Analyst Wedbush has said that this threat won’t be taken lightly by investors, but the biggest problem is that if the new duties go through, we might see even pricier Apple products.

This could affect demand directly and, perhaps, Apple’s sales numbers.