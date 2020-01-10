The iPhone 11 has been a great success for Apple, this budget-friendly iPhone has attracted tons of new customers, and it has boosted sales in several markets. One of these markets is China, where, according to Bloomberg, Apple has seen its shipment numbers grow significantly.

Apple made important upgrades to the current iPhone 11 lineup. The regular and the Pro versions arrived with significant improvements in battery life and camera quality. iPhone sales also benefited by tax cuts that allowed prices to drop. Bloomberg says:

The iPhone maker’s shipments in China grew 18.7% year on year in December to roughly 3.18 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data on overall and Android device shipments. The increase marked an acceleration from the prior months, which were buoyed by the ‌iPhone 11‌’s release in September. The numbers come from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a government think tank.

If Apple amazes us with their upcoming devices and finds a way to keep prices low, they may just be able to keep these sales and shipment numbers in China. However, this market is dominated by local vendors, but at least Apple may get a decent slice of the pie.

Source MacRumors

Via Bloomberg