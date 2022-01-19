Apple is working to fix the Safari data leak bug discovered earlier this week

Earlier this week, we reported a Safari bug that could potentially leak your browsing activity and personal information to other websites. The vulnerability discovered in Safari's WebKit engine allowed other websites to access the IndexedDB database (an API that stores data on your browser) created by other websites. This could have even allowed websites to reveal the user's Google account information as Google stores the IndexedDB database by the name of the user's authenticated Google User ID.

Even though Apple hasn't officially commented anything on the bug yet, the company has started to prepare a fix for the bug, according to a report. A WebKit-related commit was spotted on Apple's open-source Webkit Github page which reveals that Apple has started to work on the fix. However, as MacRumors notes, the fix will not be available to users until Apple releases an update for macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15.

If you're a Safari 15 user on macOS, you should temporarily switch to a different browser, for example, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Switching web browsers on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 won't help as all the web browsers on these operating systems use WebKit rendering engine which is affected by the vulnerability.

