Apple rots | #PNWeekly 339

There must be a sense of defeat permeating through Cupertino this week, nevermind this season. Even as we’ve seen the headwinds blow against Apple, it didn’t seem possible that this corporation on a rocket to the moon could be stopped from constant growth. Well, perhaps it needs a break this winter. Or maybe it’ll break down? Is this losing quarter just a sign of that the innovation engine is sputtering at the spaceship?

We take on that discussion plus a tonnage of leaks from Nokia, Xiaomi, Samsung and the best and worst trends to happen to a smartphone in 2019! Isa Rodruiguez of GadgetMatch joins us for this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on January 4th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Isa Rodruiguez (GadgetMatch)

Mario Serraferro

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

The Trend Ranker

From 5G to sliding foldables, million-camera phones to pinhole cameras on displays, we’re ranking our favorite and most hated smartphone trends of 2019.

See you next week!