Apple has started seeding the latest build of macOS Big Sur (v11.3) starting today, alongside updates for iOS (check out all the key changes here) and watchOS among others. Talking about the changes and features coming to Apple’s Mac hardware via the latest update, they cover everything from AirTag support and Siri upgrades to UI updates and the addition of new emojis. The macOS Big Sur 11.3 update is 5.71GB in size, just in case you were wondering.

To start, macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for the new AirTag object tracker in the Find My app, complete with the introduction of the new Lost Mode to help find items you’ve misplaced. Moreover, Apple is also making some meaningful changes to how iPhone and iPad apps run on the new Macs powered by the M1 silicon. For example, users can now adjust the size of an iPhone or iPad app’s window, view the highest resolution version of supported apps in full-screen, and keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for mobile games. Talking about gaming, the update also enables support for the new PS5 Dual Sense and Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers.

Just like iOS 14.5, Siri gets new voice options with macOS Big Sur 11.3, while Macs with the M1 chip also get Hibernation support. Listed below is the remaining list of changes that have arrived on Macs with the new update:

Emoji

• Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

• New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Apple Music

• Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist

• City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world



Podcasts

• Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

• Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

• Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

• Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows



News

• Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

• All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories



Safari

• Start Page section order can now be customized

• Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

• Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

• WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support



Reminders

• Ability to sort Today Smart list

• Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

• Option to print your reminder lists • Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji• New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji• Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist• City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world• Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening• Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access• Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis• Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows• Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues• All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories• Start Page section order can now be customized• Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page• Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation• WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support• Ability to sort Today Smart list• Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices• Option to print your reminder lists About This Mac

• About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

• Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac