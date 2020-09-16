As promised during its Time Flies event yesterday, Apple has today started the rollout of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for compatible devices. iOS 14 comes with a host of major changes such as a redesigned Home Screen with support for customizable widgets, an app library, a compact user interface for tasks such as incoming calls, App Clips and the ability to pin conversations to the top of the messages list to name a few. Talking about iPadOS 14, it also adds customizable widgets, redesigned sidebars, Smart Stack, improved on-device search, Scribble with advanced handwriting detection and a smarter note-taking experience among others.

iOS 14 compatibility list

Wondering if your phone can run iOS 14? Here’s the full list of iPhones that are eligible to run iOS 14:

iPhone 11 iPhone 7 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 6s iPhone Xs iPhone 6s Plus iPhone Xs Max iPhone SE

1st gen iPhone X iPhone SE

2nd gen iPhone 8 iPod Touch

7th gen iPhone 8 Plus iPhone XR

iPadOS 14 compatibility list

And if you already own an iPad and are curious to know whether the iPadOS 14 update will be released for your device, check the list below:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

(4th generation) iPad (7th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch

(2nd generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch

(3rd generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch

(1st generation) iPad mini

(5th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch

(2nd generation) iPad mini 4 iPad ro 12.9-inch

(1st generation) iPad Air

(3rd generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Air 2 iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad 8th Gen iPad Air 4th Gen

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General and then tap Software Update .

and then tap . If the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 update is available for your iPhone or iPad respectively, you’ll see the update screen with the changelog as shown in the image below: