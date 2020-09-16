We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

As promised during its Time Flies event yesterday, Apple has today started the rollout of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for compatible devices. iOS 14 comes with a host of major changes such as a redesigned Home Screen with support for customizable widgets, an app library, a compact user interface for tasks such as incoming calls, App Clips and the ability to pin conversations to the top of the messages list to name a few. Talking about iPadOS 14, it also adds customizable widgets, redesigned sidebars, Smart Stack, improved on-device search, Scribble with advanced handwriting detection and a smarter note-taking experience among others.

iOS 14 compatibility list

Wondering if your phone can run iOS 14? Here’s the full list of iPhones that are eligible to run iOS 14:

iPhone 11iPhone 7
iPhone 11 ProiPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone 6s
iPhone XsiPhone 6s Plus
iPhone Xs MaxiPhone SE
1st gen
iPhone XiPhone SE
2nd gen
iPhone 8iPod Touch
7th gen
iPhone 8 PlusiPhone XR

iPadOS 14 compatibility list

And if you already own an iPad and are curious to know whether the iPadOS 14 update will be released for your device, check the list below:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(4th generation)		iPad (7th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch
(2nd generation)		iPad (6th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(3rd generation)		iPad (5th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch
(1st generation)		iPad mini
(5th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(2nd generation)		iPad mini 4
iPad ro 12.9-inch
(1st generation)		iPad Air
(3rd generation)
iPad Pro 10.5-inchiPad Air 2
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
iPad 8th GeniPad Air 4th Gen

How to get iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates?

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Tap on General and then tap Software Update.
  • If the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 update is available for your iPhone or iPad respectively, you’ll see the update screen with the changelog as shown in the image below:
  • Hit the Download and Install button
