Apple rolls out iOS 13.1.2 to fix iCloud, camera, flashlight, and more bugs

Apple is polishing iOS 13 at an incredible pace. Just days after pushing out iOS 13.1.1, the iPhone-maker is now rolling out iOS 13.1.2, a 75MB update which is mostly fixing bugs related to features of the OS, and nothing related to security thankfully.

The refresh fixes the progress bar which continues to show after a successful iCloud backup, and also takes care of the Camera, which might not work in some scenarios. The Flashlight is also fixed and now should enable every time you choose to fire it up, and the display should retain its calibration data. Other fixes related to possible Bluetooth disconnection in certain vehicles, and shortcuts can now be run on the HomePod.

To easily update your device, head to Settings, General, Software Update and you should be able to find it there.