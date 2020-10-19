I clearly remember the days when MTV was the go-to channel for music lovers, thanks to its round-the-clock cycle of, well, music videos. While those MTV glory days are long gone, Apple is trying to capture some of that lost MTV magic by launching a new 24-hour music channel called Apple Music TV. Yes, it will play a curated selection of popular music videos all day and night. Plus, it will also serve as the debut platform for “exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests,” as per a Variety report.

Image: Brandon Russel / XDA-Developers

The Apple Music TV channel can be accessed in the Browse tab of the Apple Music and Apple TV apps. You can also access it on apple.co/AppleMusicTV on the web. However, the new 24-hour music channel is currently accessible to users in the US only, and there is no word on its expansion in other markets.

Apple Music TV reportedly premiered earlier today with a countdown of the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Apple Music in the US. “On Thursday (October 22), it will celebrate the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You” album with an “all day Bruce takeover” featuring music-video blocks of his most popular videos, an interview with Zane Lowe, anchor of Apple Music’s radio station, and a special livestream fan event,” the report adds.

Additionally, Apple Music TV will also witness the exclusive premiere of Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Gorgeous” this Friday. Similarly, each Friday will mark the premium of new videos on the channel. And oh, Apple Music TV will be free to users in the US. The channel reportedly doesn’t support background play as playback stopped when the Apple Music app is closed.