Apple revises down 1Q19 earnings estimate, could post first holiday decline since 2000

Apple CEO Tim Cook has written a letter to investors issuing revisions to the company’s outlook for the first fiscal quarter, which ended December 29.

The main headline grabber was that gross revenue is now expected to top out at around $84 billion, compared to the forecast of $89 billion to $93 billion provided at the beginning of the quarter. Other income is expected to be greater than initially thought at $550 million versus $300 million.

Forecasts Start of 1Q19 End of 1Q19 Revenue $91 billion* $84 billion Gross margin 38.25%* 38% Operating expenses $8.75 billion* $8.7 billion Other income $300 million $550 million Tax rate 16.5% 16.5%

*estimates are mean figures of provided ranges

If the estimates hold out, it would mark a 5 percent decline earnings from last year and be the first decline in holiday season revenue since 2000.

Cook lays out several factors for the decline. One of them, the release timeframes for the new iPhones, was a technical factor — whereas last year’s iPhone X launched well into November, this year’s more premium iPhone XS models began sales at the end of the summer reporting season, affecting numbers slightly. Per Apple’s pledge with the last earning call, the company has not provided raw sales numbers for its hardware.

The company also had a glut of new hardware — Apple Watch Series 4, new iPad and iPad Pro models, a refreshed MacBook Air — which the supply chain had to manage. Apple fully expected a bottleneck in sales of those devices.

A strong US Dollar and protracted economic weakness in emerging markets compounded drag in foreign earnings with China as the heaviest weight. US-China trade tensions were mentioned as the primary cause for lower sales in the country. However, cybersecurity concerns have also played their role with the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leading to a backlash against the West: domestic companies started discouraging their employees from purchasing Apple products and incentivizing buying from Huawei.

While constrained from full potential, Mac, Apple Watch and service revenues were still up from last year.

Apple officially reports earnings on January 29.