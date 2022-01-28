Apple posts record revenue of over $120 billion

Apple posted its quarterly revenue numbers yesterday. And, once again, the company has broken its own record by posting record revenue of $123.9 billion for the quarter ending on December 25, 2021. Apple's holiday quarter is the busiest one, with new iPhone launches and sales, and the company has now posted over $120 billion in revenue. The company says its revenue is up by 11% year over year.

Last year, for the same quarter, Apple reported revenue of $111.4 billion. This quarter's revenue is up by $12.5 billion. Profit reported for this quarter was $34.6 billion.

This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever. We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education, racial equity, and justice. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

Here is the full breakdown of the revenue Apple posted for Q1 2022 (via 9to5Mac):

$71.63 billion: iPhone (up 9% year over year)

$10.85 billion: Mac (up 25% year over year)

$7.25 billion: iPad (down 14% year over year)

$14.70 billion: Wearables, home, and accessories (up 13% year over year)

$19.5 billion: Services (up 24% year over year)

As we can see in the breakdown, Mac and Services category continues to grow for Apple. With Apple transitioning to its own Apple silicon chips, Mac's performance has improved drastically and it continues to impress people. On the other hand, Apple's services like App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud, and more have also seen a big jump this quarter.

