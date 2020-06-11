Apple has today revealed details about the event and activity schedule for its online-only 2020 edition of Worldwide Developers Conference (stylized as WWDC20) that starts on June 22. The event will be live-streamed in Apple.com, the Apple Developer website and app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with an option for on-demand playback as well when the event concludes.

The special event keynote will start at 10 am (PDT), while the platforms state of the union session with Apple’s team kicks off at 2:00 pm (PDT). The latter will be all about new and upcoming innovations across the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS ecosystem. Plus, an iMac refresh with a new design, AMD Navi GPU, and Apple’s T2 security chip is said to debut at the event as well.

But we are truly looking forward to some major reveals that have so far surfaced as leaks and rumors only. The biggest one will be Apple’s announcement of the company leaving Intel behind and switching to custom ARM-based processors for upcoming Mac hardware. We also expect to hear more about iOS 14 and the new features it brings to the table.