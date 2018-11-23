Apple resumes iPhone X production due to weak iPhone Xs sales

A Wall Street Journal report yesterday hinted that Apple is doing its best to boost the sales of the iPhone Xr in Japan, by offering carriers subsidies which will lower the price of the phone. All this comes in the context of several reports of Apple’s current iPhones underperforming. Of course, we don’t know exactly how well or how bad sales go, because Apple will most likely hold on to the official numbers. However, rumor has it that the iPhone-maker reduced orders for all three 2019 iPhone models.

Another report now claims that Apple has resumed production of last year’s iPhone X. Past models are usually produced when there is enough demand to justify the production. In the case of the iPhone X, however, the report not only mentions that it’s easier and cheaper to manufacture than current models, but also hints of a certain amount of OLED screens.

Apple was reportedly tied to purchase a certain quantity of OLED screens from Samsung. While Apple stopped selling the iPhone X in stores, this year’s models equipped with OLED screens are not selling as well as they were predicted to, hence pushing Apple to make the decision of restarting iPhone X production.