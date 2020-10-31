It seems that the ongoing pandemic hasn’t affected Apple sales as much as expected earlier this year. The company has recently reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, which includes a $9 billion Mac revenue that has established a new quarterly record. These numbers also helped the company reach a whopping $28.9 billion in Mac revenue this year.

Apple has recently presented its annual Form 10-K report in the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This report shows that Apple has managed to increase Mac sales in fiscal 2020, compared to the previous year, and all of this was thanks to the increase in MacBook Pro sales.

Let’s remember that Cupertino introduced a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Some months passed, and then we saw Apple introduce a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh during the third quarter of its fiscal year. They both included faster, more powerful Intel processors and a Magic Keyboard that didn’t give as many problems as the butterfly keyboard in previous models.

The new MacBook Air also received amazing customer response during the back to school season, according to Apple’s financial chief Luca Maestri. It seems that working and studying from home helped both Macs and iPads to record strong sales since the ongoing pandemic has forced millions of people to stay home to avoid possible infections. Apple also mentioned that its products outside of the iPhone grew 30 percent during the last quarter. More details of Apple’s latest Form 10-K report can be found by following this link, or you can simply take a look at the ones mentioned below since they include important information.

As of September 26, 2020, Apple had approximately 147,000 full-time equivalent employees, an increase of 10,000 employees from one year prior.

Apple spent $18.75 billion on research and development in the 2020 fiscal year, up approximately 16 percent from $16.21 billion in the 2019 fiscal year. Apple said this increase was primarily due to “headcount-related expenses.”

Apple spent $2.95 billion on warranty claims in the 2020 fiscal year, down approximately 23 percent from $3.85 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.

Amid mounting scrutiny over its App Store practices, Apple acknowledged that if the commission it collects on certain purchases were to decline, the company’s financial results could be “materially adversely affected.”

Source MacRumors