Apple reportedly working on "SportsKit", could bring sports content to its TV platform

Apple has been investing in the entertainment sector for quite a bit now. First, the company forayed into its own music streaming service, and later, it launched its own Netflix competitor. Now, according to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple might be looking to expand to other TV services as it has been found that the company is working on a new framework called "SportsKit" for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

9to5Mac has reported that iOS 15.2 beta has references to something called "SportsKit". The publication says that there isn't a lot of information known about the new framework right now, "but [it] can tell that it’s integrated with the Apple TV app, Siri, and even home screen widgets."

"SportsKit" widget will be able to "receive real-time updates" of sports matches, according to the report. Currently, the framework is being developed privately and the framework won't be accessible to every developer, unlike other Apple developer frameworks like HealthKit and HomeKit. The report claims that "sports-related content usually requires special deals and Apple might have to work directly with providers."

The report also claims that Apple might be looking to step a foot in sports as the company has also hired an ex-ESPN executive. And now that the "SportsKit" framework has been spotted in iOS beta, it is evident that Apple's interest in sports is only growing.

Via: 9to5Mac