Apple reportedly slowing hiring after poor holidays

Apple is due to report first quarter earnings in a couple of weeks. Earlier this month, CEO Tim Cook penned an unprecedented letter to investors warning that its revenue forecasts for the holiday season were well and truly overstated.

Bloomberg reports that, around the same time, Cook also held a town hall with his employees that some divisions will cut back on hiring. Sources to Mark Gurman claim that the artificial intelligence unit will not be impacted as much as software engineering — which doesn’t bode well for those weary of major iOS bugs — as well as special projects.

The company’s decision will also not affect hiring at its new offices in the San Diego, Los Angeles and Austin areas.

Another section poised for further employment? Health.

Monitoring research firm Thinknum has tracked fivefold growth from 2017 to 2018 in positions at Apple with the term “health” in their titles. Technically, these jobs are spread all across the traditional divisions with 32 of the 75 jobs logged today in the software and services section. Furthermore, 20 are in hardware and 11 are in corporate functions.

To be clear, Apple has not signaled that it will be contracting employment. However, with its first annual drop in revenues expected soon, Apple will have to combat its weaknesses if it wants to prevent that from happening.